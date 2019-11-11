News

Elections

Buttigieg Cautions Party against ‘Going Back’ to Obama Presidency in New Video

By
Pete Buttigieg participates in a townhall dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

A clip from Showtime’s The Circus features Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg condemning the “failures” of past presidencies, including Barack Obama’s, which he argues collectively “culminated in Trump.”

“I don’t think there’s going back to Obama, I don’t think there’s going back to Clinton, I think that the world that we’ve been in, the American political world we’ve been in, from the day I was born, has been blown up,” Buttigieg says in the clip, stemming from an interview the night before his Iowa Liberty and Justice Dinner speech on November 1. “ . . . I will say this in some way, shape, or form tomorrow.”

The clip surfaced online hours after Los Angeles Times reporter Evan Halper drew backlash and a swift rebuttal from the Buttigieg campaign for falsely reporting that the candidate criticized Obama directly during the weekend rally. Halper reported that Buttigieg condemned the “failures of the Obama era” but corrected the story after a complaint from campaign officials, who pointed out that Buttigieg had actually condemned “the old normal.”

Halper apologized after Buttigieg’s communications team revealed that the comments actually came during an Q&A with reporters on the campaign bus and not during the rally as he initially reported. Buttigieg accepted the apology, and went on to praise former president Obama for his “great leadership,” making no mention of his Showtime comments.

Comments

The initial reporting resulted in widespread Democratic criticism of Buttigieg, including from fellow presidential candidate Julian Castro, who jumped on the quote. Following the correction, Castro tweeted an apology.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

How States Like Virginia Go Blue

By
So this is what it feels like to live in a lab experiment. As a native Virginian, I’ve watched my state come full circle. The last time Democrats enjoyed the amount of power in the Old Dominion that they won on Tuesday, I was entering middle school in Fairfax County. In 1993 the governor was a Democrat, one ... Read More
Elections

Democratic Denial

By
One point I'd draw out from David Harsanyi's post below: It has been more than thirty years since a Democratic presidential nominee failed to make it to the White House and thought the loss was legitimate. Read More
Elections

Religious-Freedom Voters Will Vote Trump

By
The late Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy wrote, "Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion all have a double aspect — freedom of thought and freedom of action.” To which one should be able to add, freedom of inaction -- meaning that absent a compelling state interest, people should ... Read More
Books, Arts & Manners

Why Study Latin?

By
Oxford professor Nicola Gardini urges people to read and study Latin. He believes that Latin is the antidote for the modern age, which seems transfixed by the spontaneous, the easy, and the ephemeral. His new book, Long Live Latin: The Pleasures of a Useless Language, argues that Latin combines truth and ... Read More