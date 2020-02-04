News

Elections

Buttigieg Delivers Victory Speech in Iowa Despite Lack of Results: ‘Iowa, You Have Shocked the Nation’

By
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor attends a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, U.S., January 30, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg declared victory following the Iowa caucuses debacle on Monday, despite the fact that the state party had reported no official numbers.

Taking the stage at Drake University in Des Moines, Buttigieg projected victory to his cheering supporters.

“What a night,” he said. “”Because tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

Buttigieg’s campaign prefaced the announcement by tweeting unofficial and partial precinct results, and Buttigieg caveated that “we don’t know all the results.”

Caucus numbers in Iowa, which for the first time were supposed to include three sets of results, were still unreported Tuesday morning, with the state party saying that there were “inconsistencies” in the collecting of results, stemming from “technical issues” related to a failed app which caucus chairs were supposed to use for the first time in history to report their numbers.

The discrepancies did not stop Buttigieg from making his case. “We know, by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” Buttigieg told the crowd.

“Incredible night, incredible result, and such phenomenal energy here. We are headed to New Hampshire victorious,” the mayor said off-stage in a video released by his campaign.

Buttigieg also defended his victory declaration to Morning Joe on Tuesday, saying that while the campaign had not received any official indications from the state party, “we were looking at the internal numbers that we had and beginning to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night.”

The mayor also tried to distance his campaign from accusations that they were spreading misinformation.

“The thing about this, unlike a primary where there is a secret ballot, this is folks standing in a room for all to see with their neighbors right there, often with the press right there, and with our own observers there,” Buttigieg said. “So that made it possible for us to get a very clear sense of just how extraordinary of a night it is.”

Comments

Internal campaign data released by Bernie Sanders showed the Vermont Senator winning with 29.66 percent of the vote in close to 40 percent of precincts, while Buttigieg came in second at 24.59 percent.

Sanders himself has not yet declared victory, but his campaign said it had no choice but to release its data to counter Buttigieg.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More