News

Religion

Buttigieg Denounces ‘Hypocrisy’ of Pence, Other Christian Politicians

By
Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks out to the audience during a campaign stop in Dover, N.H., July 12, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg blasted Vice President Mike Pence and other Christian politicians this week for adopting what he charged were un-Christian political stances.

Asked by Religion News whether he would call “sinful” those Christian politicians who supported the Trump administration’s since-scrapped policy of separating families arrested after crossing the southern border illegally, Buttigieg declined to go that far.

“I’ll be careful to use that word to kind of point out a speck in my brother’s eye,” the South Bend, Ind. mayor replied. “What I would say is that it’s clear that some naked sins are being at best condoned by people who then summon religious arguments. That rings more and more hollow.”

“It’s not just that we might have a different interpretation of faith, it’s that these arguments no longer stack up even on their own merits, right?” the openly gay Buttigieg continued. “For example, Mike Pence’s view of Christian sexuality is obviously a little different than mine. But even with his view, it makes no sense to condone this president and his behavior. So there’s two layers to this. There’s the fact that I subscribe to a vision of faith that leads me to a certain place politically. But it’s also just seeing the hypocrisy among people who now endorse people and practices that are offensive, not only to my values, but to their own.”

Buttigieg made a similar accusation during the first Democratic presidential primary debate in June, calling out the “hypocrisy” of Christians who supported the family-separation policy.

“For a party that associates itself with Christianity to say that it is okay to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages, has lost all claim to ever use religious language again,” he said.

The Indiana mayor targeted Pence directly earlier this year as well, saying during an address to the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch that he wishes “the Mike Pences of the world would understand. . . . If you’ve got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Comments

Pence pushed back at the time, saying he takes issue with what he saw as Buttigieg’s personal attacks.

“He said some things that are critical of my Christian faith and about me personally. And he knows better. He knows me,” said Pence, who has long been an outspoken opponent of same-sex marriage.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More