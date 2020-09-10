News

Media

ByteDance Likely to Miss Trump Deadline to Sell TikTok

By
A man holding a phone walks past a TikTok sign, at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 18, 2019. (Stringer/Reuters)

TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance is likely to miss the upcoming deadline imposed by the Trump administration to sell off the video-sharing app’s U.S. assets due to new Chinese regulations that have hampered negotiations with potential U.S. buyers.

Talks with Microsoft and Oracle on buying TikTok’s U.S. operations have been delayed by the Chinese regulatory review, Bloomberg reported. The Chinese software company may now be unable to meet President Trump’s September 15 deadline for the company to reach an agreement to divest from its U.S. operations or be blacklisted in America.

In early August, Trump issued an executive order requiring ByteDance to find an American buyer for TikTok by September 15, and if they fail to secure a purchaser, Trump said he would shut down the app in the U.S. effective September 20.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance,” which is based in Beijing, “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in his executive order.

“Right now they don’t have any rights unless we give it to them. So if we’re going to give them the rights, then … it has to come into this country,” Trump said in announcing the order. “It’s a great asset, but it’s not a great asset in the United States unless they have approval in the United States.”

TikTok responded by suing the U.S. government late last month, accusing the Trump administration of denying the company its due process rights by moving to ban the app.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he supports a potential ban on TikTok and warned that Chinese software companies doing business in the United States are “feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus … These are true national security issues.”

Last month, Republican Senator Josh Hawley demanded that Microsoft assure that TikTok has severed all ties with the Chinese Communist Party as a prerequisite of any potential acquisition of the app.

Comments

The Missouri Republican argued that if TikTok is allowed to preserve ties with its parent company or the Chinese government, vulnerabilities in the app could allow the Chinese Communist Party to collect the data of Americans.

ByteDance has claimed that the Chinese government has no jurisdiction over TikTok because the app does not exist in China.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Film & TV

Thoughts on the First Dune Trailer

By
I have already written about my excitement for this year's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, whose theatrical release I am eagerly anticipating. Until recently, we have had little to go on for the movie, aside from some great news for talent both behind the camera (director Denis Villenueve of Blade ... Read More
Film & TV

Thoughts on the First Dune Trailer

By
I have already written about my excitement for this year's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, whose theatrical release I am eagerly anticipating. Until recently, we have had little to go on for the movie, aside from some great news for talent both behind the camera (director Denis Villenueve of Blade ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

Ben Sasse Is Wrong: Keep the 17th Amendment

By
Senator Ben Sasse's Wall Street Journal op-ed on procedural reforms he would propose for the Senate is a mixed bag of good policy-process ideas (overhauling the budget process, sunsetting federal laws), more debatable ones (replacing standing committees with ad hoc problem-specific committees), nostalgia (longing ... Read More
U.S.

Ben Sasse Is Wrong: Keep the 17th Amendment

By
Senator Ben Sasse's Wall Street Journal op-ed on procedural reforms he would propose for the Senate is a mixed bag of good policy-process ideas (overhauling the budget process, sunsetting federal laws), more debatable ones (replacing standing committees with ad hoc problem-specific committees), nostalgia (longing ... Read More