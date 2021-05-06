Caitlyn Jenner on Immigration: ‘I Am All for the Wall’

FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity conducts interviews with Caitlyn Jenner near Malibu, Calif., May 5, 2021. (FOX News Channel/Handout via Reuters )

Republican candidate for California governor Caitlyn Jenner voiced support for a U.S.-Mexico border wall in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

“I am all for the wall,” Jenner said. “I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state — we can’t have a country without a secure wall.”

Jenner also pledged to work to revoke California’s law that bars local law enforcement agencies from working with federal immigration enforcement, except in the case of illegal immigrants convicted of certain felonies.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I will do my absolute best. I am for securing this state,” Jenner told Hannity. “I am pro-law enforcement. I am pro-border protection. OK? ICE, [I’m] pro-ICE. We need these people, and they do a wonderful job.”

However, Jenner also appeared to back leniency for illegal immigrants already living in the U.S.

“You have two questions here,” Jenner said. “One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, okay? We are a compassionate state.”

Jenner entered the gubernatorial race last month amid a recall effort for current Governor Gavin Newsom. The recall gathered steam from Republicans frustrated with Newsom as well as other state residents concerned over pandemic-related policies, particularly school closures.

Jenner, a reality TV star and former Olympic athlete who transitioned from a man to a woman in 2017, also addressed some transgender issues in her interview with Hannity. Jenner reiterated her position that biological males should not compete in girls’ sports teams, but then added, “Why do they keep asking me that question? … There’s more problems here in the state of California than that.”

