Caitlyn Jenner Opposes Trans Girls Competing in Women’s Sports in Schools

Caitlyn Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, Calif., April 3, 2018 (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Caitlyn Jenner said on Saturday that she opposes allowing biological males who identify as transgender to compete in women’s sports in schools, in comments to TMZ.

Jenner, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for California, was asked her opinion on legislation under consideration in several states that would ban biological males from competing in women’s sports.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner said. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

When the interviewer asked whether Jenner’s position was “delegitimizing” the identity of male athletes who transition to females, Jenner responded “have a good day.” Jenner later reiterated her position in a statement on Twitter:

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Jenner underwent sex-reassignment surgery in 2017, and told ABC in 2015 that she had struggled with gender dysphoria throughout her life. Jenner was born as Bruce Jenner and won the decathlon in the 1976 Olympics.

While legislation to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams has been considered in a number of states, many bills have not been approved by governors or state legislatures. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed such a bill on April 22, while similar legislation was shelved by the Florida State Senate the same day.

Jenner is among several Republicans attempting to oust current California governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, has also entered the race.

Republicans have not held the governorship in California since Arnold Schwarzenegger finished his final term in 2011.

