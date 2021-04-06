Caitlyn Jenner Weighing Run for California Governor amid Newsom Recall

Caitlyn Jenner poses at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., November 14, 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV personality, is considering a run for California governor, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Axios on Tuesday.

Jenner, a Republican, would run against incumbent governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is facing a recall election this year. Newsom faces opposition from California Republicans as well as Democrats frustrated over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenner is consulting with GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. The two met while Wren was working with the American Unity Fund, a Republican non-profit that advocates for LGBT causes. Wren has also worked at Trump Victory, a campaign fundraising organization, and helped organize the former president’s January 6 rally that ended with supporters rioting at the Capitol.

Both women declined to comment to Axios.

Jenner was born as William Bruce Jenner and rose to fame after winning the Olympic decathalon in 1976. Jenner then married Kris Kardashian and was a regular on the TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. From 2015 through 2017, Jenner transitioned to a woman and took the name Caitlyn.

The entry of Jenner into the recall election would likely bring considerably more media attention to the race. A Republican has not won a gubernatorial election in California since 2003, another recall vote in which actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger defeated Democrat Clay Davis.

Jenner joins former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and former U.S. representative Doug Ose in challenging Newsom. Meanwhile, Newsom and allies have indicated he will campaign hard to stay in office.

“We’re gonna take this extremely seriously … we’re gonna get ready — and fight like hell,” Newsom strategist Sean Clegg told Politico in March.

