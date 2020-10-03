News

Elections

Cal Cunningham Staying in NC Senate Race Despite Admitting to Extramarital Sexts

By
Cal Cunningham in a campaign video (via YouTube)

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham said Friday that he is “taking complete responsibility” for sending sexually charged text messages to a woman who is not his wife, but vowed to not drop out of his race against incumbent Thom Tillis.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter,” Cunningham — a married father of two and a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve — said in a statement. “I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

The Tillis campaign declined to comment to National Review on Cunningham’s admission. Tillis announced on Friday that he was one of several Republican senators to test positive for COVID-19.

The texts, first reported on Thursday by NationalFile.com, show Cunningham exchanging risqué remarks with Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist based in California and the wife of a veteran. FEC records show that Todd has given $450 to the Cunningham campaign since April.

“You are historically sexy,” Cunningham told Todd on one occasion, according to screen shots of their conversation. “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” he said in another screen grab. “You’re so sweet. I would enjoy that,” Todd responded.

While it’s unclear when the messages occurred, in one message Cunningham says that he’s “Nervous about the next 100 days,” a possible reference to the election. In another, Todd tells Cunningham to “Pick a day, city, make up an excuse for the fam, ditch a staffer, starch your white shirt, and be ready to kiss a lot.”

Cunningham announced this week that he raised a record $28.3 million in the third quarter, nearly quadrupling his fundraising haul from the second quarter. Cunningham has been accused by Republicans of running a “windowless basement” strategy, consisting of few public appearances and heavy criticism of his opponent, to win in November.

Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Media

Saagar Enjeti’s Superficial Smarts

By
Saagar Enjeti is on the rise. Once at The Daily Caller, he now fronts a news show for The Hill, Rising with Krystal and Saagar, co-hosted by the former MSNBC anchor Krystal Ball, with whom he also co-authored  The Populist’s Guide to 2020. He maintains a popular podcast, The Realignment, and has appeared on ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
