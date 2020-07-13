California Announces Major Reopening Rollback

A Citadel Outlet shopping mall reopens during the outbreak of coronavirus in Commerce, Calif., May 28, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California on Monday announced a major rollback of its reopening process as the state’s average daily caseload of coronavirus cases passed double what it was a month ago.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he is ordering bars to shut down and said other businesses including wineries, breweries, movie theaters, museums, and zoos will be required to suspend indoor operations.

“We’re going back into modification mode of our original stay at home order,” said Newsom, a Democrat. “This continues to be a deadly disease.”

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

On Sunday, California was averaging more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases daily, pushing the total number of cases past 331,600. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has surpassed 7,000 people as of Monday. California’s outbreak is surpassed only by New York, which has seen upwards of 406,900 cases.

According to Newsom’s order, at least 30 counties that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak and are on the state’s watch list will be required to shut down more businesses and events, including gyms, houses of worship, indoor protests, some offices, hair salons, barbershops, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, and malls.

The governor’s announcement comes after California’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced that their schools will not return to in-person classes next month but will begin the school year using an online-only model.

Several other southern and western states have been forced to roll back their reopening measures in recent weeks after cases spiked within their borders as well, including Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

