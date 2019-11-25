News

U.S.

California DMV Makes 50 Million Dollars a Year Selling Drivers’ Info to Private Companies

By
An applicant reviews a driving handbook while waiting in line at the California DMV in Los Angeles,Calif. January 2, 2015. (Gus Ruelas/Reuters)

A California Department of Motor Vehicles document revealed that the government agency is generating $50 million a year by selling drivers’ personal information to private companies.

According to a report from VICE, which received the document through a public records request, revenue from selling information — which includes names, physical addresses, and car registration information — has climbed from $41 million in fiscal year 2013-2014 to $51 million in 2018-2019.

In an email explaining the numbers, the California DMV did not specify which private companies have purchased the data, but said the list may include insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and prospective employers. Past investigations into DMVs have shown that data broker LexisNexis and consumer credit reporting agency Experian are active participants in buying data.

Comments

“The DMV takes its obligation to protect personal information very seriously. Information is only released pursuant to legislative direction, and the DMV continues to review its release practices to ensure information is only released to authorized persons/entities and only for authorized purposes,” public information officer Marty Greenstein wrote. “The DMV also audits requesters to ensure proper audit logs are maintained and that employees are trained in the protection of DMV information and anyone having access to this information sign a security document.”

It is unclear how California’s DMV data-selling will be affected by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which will take effect in January. The law requires businesses, after passing a certain user or revenue threshold, to disclose any personal data they collect, the purpose of its collection, any third-party sharing, and an opt-out for any individual objecting to the selling or sharing of their data.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Books

‘Awful Beautiful Life’

By
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More
Books

‘Awful Beautiful Life’

By
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More