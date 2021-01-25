California Lifts Stay-at-Home Order: ‘We Are Turning a Critical Corner’

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D., Calif.) is greeted by a healthcare worker at a vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., January 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Reuters)

California on Monday lifted its stringent stay-at-home order for all regions of the state.

The lockdown order had still been in effect in the Bay Area, Southern California, and San Joaquin Valley regions, where where ICU capacities have dropped below 15 percent.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California’s public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

The December 10 stay-at-home order banned gatherings outside of private homes and ordered many businesses to either close or operate in a limited capacity.

Even with the order lifted, most counties in the three areas will remain “purple” zones, meaning non-essential businesses must remain shuttered and restaurants may provide outdoor dining only.

