California Passes New York in Number of Coronavirus Cases

San Diego county nurses work at a newly opened drive through testing site at a closed high school in Imperial Beach, Calif., July 16, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and surpassed New York as the state with the highest number of cases.

As of Wednesday, the state’s total number of cases stood at more than 422,000, eclipsing the 413,000 cases recorded in New York, the early epicenter of the pandemic. California also counted a record 12,807 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

New York still surpasses California in deaths from the virus, however, with more than 32,200 deaths since the state’s outbreak began compared to California’s 8,000 deaths. California’s population of 40 million residents is about twice New York’s 19 million residents.

