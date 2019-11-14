News

U.S.

California School Shooting Leaves At Least Two Dead, Suspect in Critical Condition

By
Sheriffs stand outside Saugus High School after a shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif., November 14, 2019. (KHTS Radio/Reuters)

A student opened fire on classmates at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California on Thursday morning, killing at least two students and wounding another three before shooting himself.

The student, who has not been identified, is in custody and is being treated at a local hospital where he is in grave condition, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suspect turned 16 on Thursday, which means he was ineligible to purchase or possess a hand gun under California law.

The two victims who were killed were ages 14 and 16. The suspect’s motive has not yet been determined.

“The only thing I saw was this figure, I just saw a figure with a gun,” Gerardo Alvarez, a 15-year-old sophomore, told the Wall Street Journal. “It was just a pistol but I don’t know what kind.”

A White House spokesman said President Trump was monitoring the situation.

Kent Wegener, a captain with the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, told reporters at a news conference that the weapon used was a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

L.A. Sheriff Undersecretary Tim Murakami wrote on Twitter that police were interviewing every student at the high school in order to conduct a thorough investigation.

Comments

“Rumors that [the] suspect may have posted threats on social media…will be investigated,” Murakami added. “If you ever learn of posted threats please notify us ASAP. It will result in an immediate investigation.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of those affected by this terrible incident,” read a statement from the William S. Hart Union High School District, of which Saugus High School is a part. “Words are insufficient in times such as these.”

Comments

