California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Fill Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat

Alex Padilla speaks in Los Angeles, California, September 24, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s Senate seat, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said. “He will be a Senator for all Californians.”

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” Padilla said in a statement.

