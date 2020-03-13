News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest high-profile figure to catch the potentially deadly respiratory disease as it continues to spread globally.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau came down with a low fever and other mild flu-like symptoms on Wednesday after a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and was tested on Thursday.

“The test came back positive,” a Thursday statement from the prime minister’s office said. “She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

The prime minister’s wife is currently in quarantine at home, and Trudeau himself will self-quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said.

However, Trudeau will not be tested for the virus as he has no symptoms.

“For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” the prime minister’s office said.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Canada currently has 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death from the illness.

The coronavirus has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,000. The U.S. has more than 1,660 cases, and 41 people have died.

