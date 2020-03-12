Capitol Closes to Public Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Congress will close the Capitol along with House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the nation.

The buildings will be shut to the public beginning at 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” the House and Senate sergeants at arms said.

Lawmakers, Hill staff, journalists, and visitors with official business will still be allowed in the Capitol and other buildings, but all public tours will be suspended. White House tours have also been temporarily halted.

The move was decided by congressional leaders, Capitol security officials and medical personnel after bipartisan complaints from lawmakers that public access to the buildings should be restricted.

Wednesday saw a wave of drastic preventative measures aimed at combating the coronavirus, a respiratory illness that has taken a particular toll on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. President Trump announced a temporary suspension of all travel from Europe as part of the administration’s efforts to prevent further spreading. The NBA suspended its season after a player was diagnosed with the virus, and New York City canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade for the first time in the event’s history.