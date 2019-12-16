News

Politics & Policy

Carly Fiorina Calls Trump Impeachment ‘Vital,’ Won’t Rule Out Voting Trump in 2020

By
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road To Majority” conference in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2016. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina criticized President Trump for “impeachable” conduct and the Republican Party for being “all about pledging fealty to Donald Trump no matter what” in an interview which aired Monday, but stopped short of saying Trump should be removed from office — and even left open the possibility she could vote for him in 2020.

“I think it is vital that he be impeached,” Fiorina told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “Whether removed this close to an election, I don’t know.” The former Hewlett-Packard CEO went on to discuss the current state of the Republican party.

“What I regret is that the principles that are being debated in this impeachment trial — separation of powers, abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — those principles are not as immediate or intense as partisanship, or people’s belief that the policies that I care about impact me personally,” Fiorina said, citing the pro-life movement’s support of Trump.

She added that she wished Republicans on Capitol Hill would choose principle over partisanship.

“I think my message is in this country, hanging onto a job is not the most important thing. In this country, we don’t pledge allegiance to a party, or to a president,” Fiorina said. “In this country, principles matter, and in particular, the principle that we have coequal branches of government, and that no one is above the law, and that it is Congress’s duty to oversee and to investigate.”

Comments

Fiorina specifically mentioned certain Republican lawmakers’ treatment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, calling it “destructive to our republic.” She also said the president’s rhetorical style has hurt the public image of the party. “The brand, the way business has been conducted, sends a message: we don’t value you, and we don’t respect you,” Fiorina stated.

But the former Senate candidate did not say she would not vote for Trump, telling Harlow “it depends who the Democrats put up,” and added that Trump’s presidency has “undoubtedly done some of the right things,” referencing the strength of the economy.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More