Carly Fiorina Will Vote for Biden: ‘I Think Character Counts’

By
Carly Fiorina speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., February 24, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said she is “not voting” for President Trump and, “if faced with a binary choice on a ballot,” will vote for Joe Biden in November.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Fiorina said the nation needs “a leader” and that “this moment calls upon Joe Biden to be a leader.” In December, she criticized President Trump for “impeachable” conduct and the Republican Party for being “all about pledging fealty to Donald Trump no matter what,” but did not say whether she would vote for him in November.

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life,” she said. “. . . When Biden talks about the soul of the nation, I think what he’s talking about is values and principles and character. Principles like coequal branches of government, principles like problem-solving should be a collaborative process, a bipartisan process. I think all those things matter.”

Fiorina also explained how, as a staunchly pro-life Republican, she could vote for Biden, who has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups. “I think this is a great example of an opportunity to lead rather than just playing politics,” she said. “He could do that. He could lead. He could problem-solve. He could find common ground on a bipartisan basis.”

She added that part of the pro-life cause is also recognizing “systemic racism and structural racism” in the country, amid the widespread protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“If we care so deeply about unborn life—and I do, because I think every life has enormous potential and is gifted by God. And I think abortion is used discriminately against poor people and people of color—but if we care about life that’s unborn, we need to care about life that’s in this world too,” she stated. “And that means we actually have to make progress on criminal-justice reform and police reform. And we have to stand up and recognize systemic racism and structural racism and make real progress on that, because too many lives that are here are being wasted and ignored and dismissed and overlooked. And sadly, murdered in broad daylight.”

Fiorina, who ran with Ted Cruz in 2016, revealed that she has not spoken to the Texas Senator in “several years,” and said his public alliance with Trump “disappoints” her.

“I’ve been public in my disappointment about how few politicians have been willing to stand up and speak on values and principles,” she said. “But I understand it if you’re in politics, sadly. So I—people, I think, are tired of politics and politicians and whether they’re Democrats or Republicans. If you’re in politics, as Hillary Clinton used to say, you’re in it to win it.”

