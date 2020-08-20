News

Religion

Catholic Nun Who Addressed DNC Convention Declined to Take Position On Abortion: ‘I Would Have to Study It More Intensely’

By
(File photo: Nick Oxford/Reuters)

Sister Simone Campbell, who led a prayer at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, had previously declined to take a position on abortion, saying “I would have to study it more intensely.” 

When asked on Wednesday whether the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, where she serves as executive director, opposes the legal protection of abortion, Campbell told CNA, “That is not our issue. That is not it. It is above my pay grade.” 

“It’s not the issue that we work on. I’m a lawyer. I would have to study it more intensely than I have,” she added.

Comments

Campbell, 74, is a member and past general director of the Sisters of Social Service and received her law degree from the University of California-Davis School of Law in 1977. 

Yet the Catholic Church clearly says, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: ‘You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.’”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Bannon Indictment

By
NR’s Zachary Evans has reported on the Justice Department’s indictment of former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon, along with three codefendants -- Brian Kolfage, an Air Force vet who became a triple-amputee serving in the Iraq War; Andrew Badolato, a longtime Bannon associate; and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Bannon Indictment

By
NR’s Zachary Evans has reported on the Justice Department’s indictment of former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon, along with three codefendants -- Brian Kolfage, an Air Force vet who became a triple-amputee serving in the Iraq War; Andrew Badolato, a longtime Bannon associate; and ... Read More
The Economy

Scrap the Gap-Year Plans

By
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
The Economy

Scrap the Gap-Year Plans

By
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
Elections

On the Ground at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally

By
Starting Monday morning in Milwaukee at the Democratic National Convention and then making my way up to Oshkosh, Wis., for the 4:30 p.m. Trump rally, the two campaigns’ competing strategies were obvious. The Democrats, citing public-health concerns, had chosen a quiet, virtual presence -- my observations on ... Read More
Elections

On the Ground at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally

By
Starting Monday morning in Milwaukee at the Democratic National Convention and then making my way up to Oshkosh, Wis., for the 4:30 p.m. Trump rally, the two campaigns’ competing strategies were obvious. The Democrats, citing public-health concerns, had chosen a quiet, virtual presence -- my observations on ... Read More