Catholic Nun Who Addressed DNC Convention Declined to Take Position On Abortion: ‘I Would Have to Study It More Intensely’

Sister Simone Campbell, who led a prayer at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, had previously declined to take a position on abortion, saying “I would have to study it more intensely.”

When asked on Wednesday whether the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, where she serves as executive director, opposes the legal protection of abortion, Campbell told CNA, “That is not our issue. That is not it. It is above my pay grade.”

“It’s not the issue that we work on. I’m a lawyer. I would have to study it more intensely than I have,” she added.

Campbell, 74, is a member and past general director of the Sisters of Social Service and received her law degree from the University of California-Davis School of Law in 1977.

Yet the Catholic Church clearly says, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: ‘You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.’”

