News

Economy & Business

CBO: Budget Deficit Will Grow More than Expected, Tariffs Will Damage GDP

By
(Marcos Brindicci/Reuters)

The Congressional Budget Office has warned that President Trump’s tariffs on China will hurt U.S. GDP and said the comprehensive budget deal the president signed in August will drive up the federal deficit to higher levels than expected.

The U.S. budget deficit is projected to hit $960 billion by October, when the fiscal year ends, according to a CBO report released Wednesday. It is then expected to average $1.2 trillion between 2020 and 2029, a $63 billion increase from the CBO’s May projection largely driven by this month’s budget deal, which raises government-spending limits.

The bipartisan budget bill will lift the debt ceiling until 2021, set a $1.37 trillion limit on agencies’ annual budgets for fiscal year 2020, and raise that limit in fiscal year 2021. It will also essentially end the automatic spending cuts put in place by the 2011 Budget Control Act.

“The nation’s fiscal outlook is challenging,” CBO director Phillip Swagel said. “Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course.”

The CBO also predicted that the Trump administration’s heavy tariffs on China, the world’s second largest economy, will shave 0.3 percent off the U.S. GDP.

Trump has imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese exports and plans to introduce a 10 percent tariff on the rest of the country’s exports to the U.S. in December. China has responded by imposing duties on $110 billion of American imports and boycotting American agriculture products.

Comments

President Trump, who has made the economy a cornerstone of his 2020 reelection campaign, downplayed the possibility of a recession over the weekend.

“I don’t see a recession,” the president said. “We’re doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut. And they’re loaded up with money.”

Comments

Most Popular

Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More
U.S.

The Age of Miscalculation

By
On August 7, 1998, more than 200 people were killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. Americans learned three names most of them never had heard before: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden, and al-Qaeda. On August 20, 1998, President Bill Clinton ordered a ... Read More