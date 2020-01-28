News

Economy & Business

CBO Report Projects ‘Unprecedented’ Decade of Annual $1 Trillion Deficits

By
(Marcos Brindicci/Reuters)

The Congressional Budget Office predicted that the federal deficit will exceed $1 trillion annually for at least the next decade in its annual report released Tuesday, shedding renewed doubts on President Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to eliminate the U.S. deficit “over a period of eight years.”

The report projects a 2020 deficit of $1.02 trillion, the highest number since 2012 and an increase from the 2019 deficit of $984 billion. The CBO said the deficit could hit $1.7 trillion in 2030.

“As a result of those deficits, federal debt would rise each year, reaching a percentage of the nation’s output that is unprecedented in U.S. history,” the report states.

While President Obama incurred four consecutive years of $1 trillion-plus budget deficits through 2012, economist point to the economic recession of 2007-2009 as justification, and signal fears that the tax cuts which helped spark Trump’s strong economy could hurt in the long run.

“The U.S. economy is doing well, with low unemployment and rising wages that have drawn people off the sidelines and back into the labor force,” CBO director Phillip Swagel said in a statement. “But our projections also suggest that over the long-term, changes in fiscal policy must be made to address the budget situation.”

Last week, the president made headlines for suggesting he might make good on the longstanding GOP promise of entitlement reform if he is elected to a second term, despite promising in 2016 not to cut the programs.

Trump also drew criticism from Republican senators for signing a hastily-agreed-to $1.43 trillion budget for 2020, an increase of nearly $50 billion from the 2019 budget.

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
