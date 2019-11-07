News

U.S.

CBS Fires Former ABC Staffer Involved in Leak of Robach Video

By
The CBS Television Center is seen in Los Angeles, Calif., U.S., 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

A former ABC employee accused of leaking the viral video of anchor Amy Robach attacking the network’s executives has been fired from their current post at CBS.

An internal ABC investigation found that the employee had improperly accessed the footage of Robach, but did not determine whether the employee leaked the footage directly to Project Veritas, which published the video on Tuesday, or shared the footage with someone else who passed on the footage to the right-wing opposition research group.

ABC passed on the findings of its investigation to CBS executives, who fired the employee in response, journalist Yashar Ali reported Thursday.

“We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak,” an ABC spokesman told Ali.

In the leaked video, Robach complains that ABC executives in 2016 spiked her story on Epstein because the network feared it would endanger their opportunity to interview British royals Prince Harry and spouse Kate Middleton. Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts, who was intervied by Robach as part of her story, has alleged she was forced to perform sex acts on Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Comments

Both Robach and ABC subsequently said that Robach’s reporting was not aired because it failed to meet the network’s standards, even though Robach claims in the video that she had multiple corroborating accounts of Epstein’s alleged crimes in addition to photo and video evidence.

ABC is currently refusing to give on-air coverage to the controversy surrounding Robach’s remarks.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More