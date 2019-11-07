CBS Fires Former ABC Staffer Involved in Leak of Robach Video

The CBS Television Center is seen in Los Angeles, Calif., U.S., 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

A former ABC employee accused of leaking the viral video of anchor Amy Robach attacking the network’s executives has been fired from their current post at CBS.

An internal ABC investigation found that the employee had improperly accessed the footage of Robach, but did not determine whether the employee leaked the footage directly to Project Veritas, which published the video on Tuesday, or shared the footage with someone else who passed on the footage to the right-wing opposition research group.

ABC passed on the findings of its investigation to CBS executives, who fired the employee in response, journalist Yashar Ali reported Thursday.

“We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak,” an ABC spokesman told Ali.

In the leaked video, Robach complains that ABC executives in 2016 spiked her story on Epstein because the network feared it would endanger their opportunity to interview British royals Prince Harry and spouse Kate Middleton. Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts, who was intervied by Robach as part of her story, has alleged she was forced to perform sex acts on Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both Robach and ABC subsequently said that Robach’s reporting was not aired because it failed to meet the network’s standards, even though Robach claims in the video that she had multiple corroborating accounts of Epstein’s alleged crimes in addition to photo and video evidence.

ABC is currently refusing to give on-air coverage to the controversy surrounding Robach’s remarks.