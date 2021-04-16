CBS Posts Cropped Video of Adam Toledo Shooting on Twitter, Leaving Gun Out of Frame

Adam Toledo holds up his hands a split second before he was shot by police in Chicago, Illinois. March 29, 2021. (Civilian Office of Police Accountability/Handout via Reuters)

A clip of the police shooting of Adam Toledo shared by CBS on Twitter on Thursday was cropped at the edges, eliminating footage which appears to show Toledo holding a handgun.

The clip is taken from body camera footage recorded by Chicago police officer Eric Stillman. The same footage is not cropped in video displayed CBS’s website, and includes frames in which Toledo is apparently holding a handgun before reaching behind a fence, dropping the gun, and putting his hands up.

CBS News shared a version of the police body cam footage where the right and left edges of the video were trimmed away, meaning that the portion of the video where Adam Toledo is seen holding a firearm at one point is no longer visible because it is now just off screen. https://t.co/07rcCK9DoR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 16, 2021

It is unclear if the clip posted on Twitter was cropped because of a formatting issue. National Review has reached out to CBS for comment.

Toledo, a 13-year-old from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, was killed after police responded to a shots-fired call in the area. Police released multiple clips of security and body camera footage of the incident on Thursday.

“We can’t have that be what young people experience in our city,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday, referring to general incidents of gun violence. “Simply put, we failed Adam.”

Chicago Police Union president John Catanzara backed Stillman’s actions in an interview on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday.

“Time-lapse photo shows that that officer had eight-tenths of a second to determine if that weapon was still in [Toledo’s] hand or not, period. There’s no way a rational person can say they can process that and their muscle reaction would be less than one second,” Catanzara told host Chris Cuomo.

