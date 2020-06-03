News

World

CCP Spokesman Urges U.S. to End Discrimination as Africans in China Face Mounting COVID-Fueled Racism

By
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday urged the U.S. to end racial discrimination following the death of George Floyd.

“Black lives matter,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Their human rights need to be guaranteed. Racial discrimination against minorities is a chronic sickness in American society.”

Zhao continued, “We hope the U.S. government can take substantial measures and fulfill its obligations to the international convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, so as to safeguard and guarantee the legitimate rights of minority groups.”

China itself has seen an uptick of racism against Africans, especially in the city of Guangzhou which has a large population of African residents. After five Nigerian residents of the city tested positive for coronavirus in April, a McDonald’s branch posted a sign banning black people and many Africans were evicted from their homes or hotels.

The U.S. State Department sent out an advisory on April 13 warning African-Americans to avoid the city, noting that police had instructed bars and restaurants not to serve customers of African origin. African-Americans in Guangzhou have since been refused service at businesses and some have been forced into mandatory quarantines despite testing negative for coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

China maintains extensive relations with African Union nations, where it has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. Following the events in Guangzhou, a group of African ambassadors in China condemned the “stigmatization and discrimination” faced by residents of the city.

Comments

On Tuesday, Zhao said China supports African Union nations in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

“China stands with the African [nations] in their just cause and will work with the African [nations] to firmly oppose all forms of racial discrimination, including inciting discrimination and hate speech,” Zhao told reporters.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force 

By
Restoring order to America’s cities isn’t a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is “provocative” and “escalatory” and must be avoided. As has been established ... Read More
U.S.

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force 

By
Restoring order to America’s cities isn’t a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is “provocative” and “escalatory” and must be avoided. As has been established ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More