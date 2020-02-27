News

Health Care

CDC Refused to Test First Possible Community-Transmitted Coronavirus Case for Days

By
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. (Tami Chappell/Reuters)

The Center for Disease Control confirmed the existence of a coronavirus case in California with “unknown” origins on Wednesday evening, with UC Davis Medical Center revealing that they had requested a test last week, but had been denied by the CDC because “the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria.”

“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC said in a statement. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.”

The patient, who is the 15th confirmed domestic case in the U.S., was transferred to Davis from another Northern California hospital last week. According to a statement from UC Davis health officials, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator and was “given droplet protection orders because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition” when transferred. They added that they had requested testing for coronavirus “upon admission,” but were initially denied.

“We requested COVID-19 testing by the CDC, since neither Sacramento County nor the California Department of Public Health is doing testing for coronavirus at this time,” the statement reads. “Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process.”

Comments

The CDC did end up testing the patient on Sunday, February 23 — after which “the patient was put on airborne precautions and strict contact precautions, because of our concerns about the patient’s condition.” The positive test result was returned Wednesday.

President Trump announced Wednesday evening in a press conference that Vice President Mike Pence would be leading the U.S. efforts to halt the spread of the virus, after officials Tuesday warned that an outbreak was likely.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

The Highest-Stakes Moment Brings the Worst Debate

By
Tonight’s debate would have been only marginally less incoherent, noisy, and grating to the ears if CBS had broadcast two hours of static. The last debate before the South Carolina primary featured so much shouting, you would think that the candidates had just been told their microphones weren’t working. ... Read More
Elections

The Highest-Stakes Moment Brings the Worst Debate

By
Tonight’s debate would have been only marginally less incoherent, noisy, and grating to the ears if CBS had broadcast two hours of static. The last debate before the South Carolina primary featured so much shouting, you would think that the candidates had just been told their microphones weren’t working. ... Read More
Media

‘Undiagnosed Sociopath’

By
As we abandon moral language for clinical language, we run into technical difficulties. Writing in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman describes the 2020 presidential election as one that may be a contest between “a self-proclaimed socialist and an undiagnosed sociopath.” There is no such thing as an ... Read More
Media

‘Undiagnosed Sociopath’

By
As we abandon moral language for clinical language, we run into technical difficulties. Writing in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman describes the 2020 presidential election as one that may be a contest between “a self-proclaimed socialist and an undiagnosed sociopath.” There is no such thing as an ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Bernie Sanders Hates America

By
Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn, has stepped in it and stepped in deep with his praise of Fidel Castro’s brutal dictatorship in Cuba and its fictitious advances in, among other things, literacy. Republicans must be looking forward to watching him defend that in Florida in front of ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Bernie Sanders Hates America

By
Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn, has stepped in it and stepped in deep with his praise of Fidel Castro’s brutal dictatorship in Cuba and its fictitious advances in, among other things, literacy. Republicans must be looking forward to watching him defend that in Florida in front of ... Read More