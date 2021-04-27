CDC Says Vaccinated Americans Do Not Need to Wear Masks Outdoors

President Joe Biden replaces his face mask after speaking about the implementation of the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The Center for Disease Control updated their guidelines Tuesday to reflect that fully vaccinated Americans can forgo masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking outdoors, or dining with friends at outdoor restaurants.

The updated recommendations come after infectious disease officials called for relaxed mask restrictions. The CDC notice still warned about the public health risk of gathering in crowded outdoor settings and urged both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks at larger venues.

Advertisement

More than 52 percent of eligible people in the United States have received at least one vaccine shot.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.