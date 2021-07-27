CDC to Recommend Some Vaccinated People Wear Masks Indoors

People wearing masks walk in Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, Calif., March 29, 2021. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend that some Americans vaccinated against coronavirus wear masks indoors, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear which Americans would be recommended to wear masks while vaccinated. The expected change in CDC guidance comes amid the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, with over 95 percent of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients unvaccinated.

Federal officials have been considering a change in masking recommendations because of an increase in “breakthrough” infections, CNN reported on Monday. CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to announce the changes at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb said vulnerable Americans who are vaccinated against coronavirus could still take “precautions” against infection, in comments to MSNBC’s Squawk Box earlier this month.

“If you’re in a location where there’s dense spread . . . I think people need to start taking precautions, including people who are fully vaccinated, if you’re a vulnerable individual,” Gottlieb said. Vulnerable Americans include the elderly and immunocompromised.

Gottlieb said on Sunday that wearing a mask can “still be helpful” against the Delta variant, although the quality of the mask itself is important.

The quality of one’s mask matters in protecting against the COVID-19 Delta variant, @ScottGottliebMD says: “If you can get your hands on a KN95 mask or an N-95 mask, that’s going to afford you a lot more protection.” pic.twitter.com/WQHIInBxwW — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 25, 2021

“A mask can still be helpful. I think, though, that if you’re going to consider wearing a mask, the quality of the mask does matter,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “So if you can get your hands on a KN95 mask or an N95 mask, that’s going to afford you a lot more protection” than a cloth mask.

