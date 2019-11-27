News

Culture

CDC: U.S. Abortion Rate Continues to Drop

By
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The rate of abortions in the U.S. has continued to decline, according to data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recorded 623,471 abortions in 2016, down over 2 percent from 636,902 in 2015, according to data submitted from 47 states and New York City. California, Maryland, New Hampshire and Washington, D.C. did not provide data to the CDC for those years.

In the areas for which data is available, there were 11.6 abortions per 1,000 women from ages 15 to 44, down from a rate of 11.8 abortions the previous year.

For every 1,000 live births in 2016 there were 186 abortions, down 18 percent from 226 abortions per 1,000 live births the previous year.

About 91 percent of abortions occurred at or before 13 weeks of pregnancy, and only 1.2 percent occurred at or after 21 weeks, the CDC said.

The latest known abortion rate from 2016 is down 26 percent from 825,240 abortions in 2007.

The country’s abortion rate increased after the landmark Supreme Court case Roe vs. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, but has steadily decreased since it peaked at 29.3 abortions per 1,000 women in 1980 and 1981.

Comments

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, has attributed the decline to better access to contraception. Simultaneously, the pro-life movement has increased its reach, causing anti-abortion groups to claim the decline is due to public opinion souring on abortion as well as more restrictive abortion laws.

A majority of Americans support at least some restrictions on abortion. While six in ten Americans believe abortion should remain legal during the first trimester of pregnancy, only 28 percent think second trimester abortions should be legal, and only 13 percent support legal third trimester abortions. About a third of Americans support “heartbeat laws,” which ban abortion at about four weeks, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Swing State Dem Flips on Impeachment

By
Update: Lawrence issued a statement reversing her position again, saying she still supports impeachment but is "very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable." Over the summer, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence fully backed the move to impeach ... Read More
White House

Swing State Dem Flips on Impeachment

By
Update: Lawrence issued a statement reversing her position again, saying she still supports impeachment but is "very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable." Over the summer, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence fully backed the move to impeach ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
White House

Quo Vadis, Democrati?

By
Where are the Democrats going next? Prior to this past week, for days Adam Schiff had concocted a pretty effective fix. He conducted secret impeachment inquiries in the House basement. Schiff kept quiet about his rigged rules. He orchestrated selective media leaks from the opening statements of favorable ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Free Speech in Abeyance 

By
We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up our appeal in the case of National Review Inc. v. Michael E. Mann, and we can express our disappointment no better than did Justice Samuel Alito in his dissent from the denial of certiorari. “The petition in this case,” Alito ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Free Speech in Abeyance 

By
We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up our appeal in the case of National Review Inc. v. Michael E. Mann, and we can express our disappointment no better than did Justice Samuel Alito in his dissent from the denial of certiorari. “The petition in this case,” Alito ... Read More