CDC Unilaterally Altered Florida’s Covid Death-Count Data, State’s Department of Health Alleges

A rescue worker prepares to unload a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, suffering from the coronavirus in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 2, 2020. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is alleging that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) erroneously changed the state’s public-use Covid-19 data without consulting the DOH and failed to respond to multiple attempts to correct the error.

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida DOH, explained that his agency transfers Covid data to the CDC several times a week. The data is then uploaded to the CDC’s database for third parties, which is “where everybody would go to download all of these data if they wanted to build their own system,” Redfern said.

Last week, the CDC unilaterally deleted roughly 20,000 Covid-caused

