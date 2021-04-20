Celebrations Break Out after Chauvin Convicted on All Charges

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minn., April 20, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

On Tuesday evening, the jury in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pronounced the defendant guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

Chauvin was subsequently handcuffed and led from the courtroom to be taken into custody. The jury consisted of twelve members, who deliberated for about ten hours after both sides presented their testimonies and evidence.

In response, celebrations have erupted nationwide. Local governments in major metropolitan areas were reportedly preparing for unrest and violent protest pending a verdict of acquittal. Sources reported hearing cheering and loud outbursts of joy after the decision was released. The crowds were described as jubilant to hear of the guilty verdict.

People gathered in George Floyd Square react with positive emotion as the verdict on the Chauvin case is read.

The city erupts into celebrations and noise after Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges. pic.twitter.com/umUO8DsLhv — Sophia (Illegitimate Journalist) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 20, 2021

Crowd in Washington Square Park celebrates after news of Chauvin’s conviction is announced.

Little outbursts of joy in the legal reefer madness celebration in Washington square park as crowd gets word of Chauvin guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/6PZsgnuMXj — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) April 20, 2021

Large groups of people are seen clapping, cheering, and hugging in response to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

CELEBRATION: Derek Chauvin is found guilty on all 3 charges. pic.twitter.com/rbENR4oVvM — Rudy FunkMeyer (@rudyfunkmeyer) April 20, 2021

Supporters of George Floyd rejoice in the decision in the Chauvin murder trial. Great noise is heard among the crowd and through loudspeakers.

Wild cheering outside of courthouse now. Crowd is jubilant to hear of guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/Q3sN6HN9pE — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) April 20, 2021

