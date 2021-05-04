Charlie Crist Promotes DeSantis Conspiracy Theories in Gubernatorial Announcement

Representative Charlie Crist (D., Fla.) announced Tuesday that he would be challenging Governor Ron DeSantis to reclaim Florida’s gubernatorial chair, and part of his pitch is that he will value scientific contributions as governor — unlike DeSantis, who he says “attacked doctors and scientists” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video launching his campaign, Crist argued that “while COVID took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists.” Accompanying his voice was a screenshot of a South Florida Sun Sentinel article detailing how Florida police had executed a search warrant at the home of disgraced former state employee Rebekah …