Chelsea Clinton Made Millions on Boards Run by Clinton Mega-Donor

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Hillary Clinton, speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., November 8, 2016. (Chris Keane/Reuters )

Chelsea Clinton has made millions while serving on two boards overseen by billionaire Barry Diller, a longtime Clinton family ally who donated over $800,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, according to a review of records.

Barron’s reported Sunday that Clinton has made more than $9 million from her shares of media-holding company IAC’s stock since 2011 due to surging evaluations. While finishing a doctorate at Oxford University, Clinton was appointed to the IAC board, on which Diller serves as Chairman and Senior Executive.

According to a SEC filing, Clinton was nominated for “her broad public policy experience and keen intellectual acumen, which together the Board believes continue to bring a fresh and youthful perspective to IAC’s businesses and initiatives.”

In 2017, Clinton was appointed to another board run by Diller, earning nearly $300,000 a year in retainer fees and stock vesting for serving on the board of travel-conglomerate Expedia Group.

Diller has a long history with the Clintons. According to campaign finance records, he first donated to Bill Clinton in 1991, and donated over $10,000 in the buildup to Hillary’s failed-2008 presidential campaign.

Diller ramped up support for Clinton in 2016, hosting a “Conversation and Dinner with Hillary Clinton” dinner with his wife Diane von Furstenberg at their Los Angeles home for $100,000 per couple. He also publicly sparred with Trump, calling him “evil” in the buildup to the election after Trump said he was a “pathetic figure.”

Little Barry Diller, who lost a fortune on Newsweek and Daily Beast, only writes badly about me. He is a sad and pathetic figure. Lives lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2015

Records show that Diller and his wife combined to give over $800k to Hillary’s campaign, as well as tens of thousands to Democratic state committees across the country.

Heading into the 2018 midterm elections, Diller gave max donations to over 60 Democratic incumbents and candidates, including New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, who joined the Republican Party last month over impeachment.

In a March 2018 New York Times profile, Diller said he had gone to several Broadway plays with Hillary in recent months, and that “she’s well with herself again and she has a role to play.”