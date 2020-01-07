News

Politics & Policy

Chelsea Clinton Made Millions on Boards Run by Clinton Mega-Donor

By
Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Hillary Clinton, speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., November 8, 2016. (Chris Keane/Reuters )

Chelsea Clinton has made millions while serving on two boards overseen by billionaire Barry Diller, a longtime Clinton family ally who donated over $800,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, according to a review of records.

Barron’s reported Sunday that Clinton has made more than $9 million from her shares of media-holding company IAC’s stock since 2011 due to surging evaluations. While finishing a doctorate at Oxford University, Clinton was appointed to the IAC board, on which Diller serves as Chairman and Senior Executive.

According to a SEC filing, Clinton was nominated for “her broad public policy experience and keen intellectual acumen, which together the Board believes continue to bring a fresh and youthful perspective to IAC’s businesses and initiatives.”

In 2017, Clinton was appointed to another board run by Diller, earning nearly $300,000 a year in retainer fees and stock vesting for serving on the board of travel-conglomerate Expedia Group.

Diller has a long history with the Clintons. According to campaign finance records, he first donated to Bill Clinton in 1991, and donated over $10,000 in the buildup to Hillary’s failed-2008 presidential campaign.

Diller ramped up support for Clinton in 2016, hosting a “Conversation and Dinner with Hillary Clinton” dinner with his wife Diane von Furstenberg at their Los Angeles home for $100,000 per couple. He also publicly sparred with Trump, calling him “evil” in the buildup to the election after Trump said he was a “pathetic figure.”

Records show that Diller and his wife combined to give over $800k to Hillary’s campaign, as well as tens of thousands to Democratic state committees across the country.

Comments

Heading into the 2018 midterm elections, Diller gave max donations to over 60 Democratic incumbents and candidates, including New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, who joined the Republican Party last month over impeachment.

In a March 2018 New York Times profile, Diller said he had gone to several Broadway plays with Hillary in recent months, and that “she’s well with herself again and she has a role to play.”

Comments

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More