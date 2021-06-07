Cheney Compares Trump’s Election Claims to Chinese Communist Party Rhetoric

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) speaks to the media as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) recently compared Donald Trump’s false election claims to the rhetoric of the Chinese Communist Party, calling the former president’s mistruths “very dangerous and damaging.”

“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” Cheney said during an episode of The Axe Files podcast released on Monday.

“When he says that our system doesn’t work … when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us,” Cheney added. “It’s very dangerous and damaging … and it’s not true.”

The congresswoman’s comments come nearly a month after she was ousted from her House leadership role over her repeated criticisms of the former president and his claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said Cheney’s attempts at “relitigating the past” served as a distraction from the party’s focus on moving forward and winning future elections.

Just after being removed from her role, Cheney pledged to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” according to The Hill.

Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) replaced Cheney as House GOP Conference Chair.

Meanwhile, Cheney also criticized McCarthy during the podcast interview for meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago after the January 6 Capitol riot.

She said she was “stunned” when she saw the pair had met and that she “could not imagine any justification for doing that.”

Cheney said Trump committed the “most dangerous” and “most egregious” violation of an oath of office of any president. She called McCarthy’s meeting with the former president “inexcusable.”

“And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable,” she said.

McCarthy and Trump both supported Cheney’s ouster and backed Stefanik as her replacement.

