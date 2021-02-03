Cheney Refuses to Apologize to Caucus for Impeachment Vote, Retains McCarthy’s Backing

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) refused to apologize for her vote to impeach former President Trump during a meeting of the House GOP caucus on Wednesday, CNN reported.

A number of Republicans have called to oust Cheney from her position as the third-highest ranking member of the caucus, and even for Wyoming residents to vote her out of office, because of her support for impeachment. Cheney was joined by nine other Republicans in support of impeachment, after the former president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol. The mob breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate, and five people died amid the riot.

A day before the House impeachment vote, Cheney released a statement saying Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” and “there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I won’t apologize for the vote,” Cheney said at the Wednesday conference, a person present in the room told CNN.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will back Cheney against caucus members who wish to oust her from caucus leadership, Punchbowl News reported on Wednesday evening. It was not immediately clear if McCarthy would allow members to vote on whether to keep Cheney in a leadership position.

While reportedly throwing his support behind Cheney, McCarthy also criticized Democrats for scheduling a House vote to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from the Education and Budget committees. Taylor Greene has drawn condemnation for her past support of conspiracy theories, including that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a hoax and that the Rothschild family used space lasers to start wildfires in California.

“I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Instead of coming together to do that, the Democrats are choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party.”

