Cheney Responds to GOP ‘Concerns’ about Her Leadership, Says the ‘Issue’ Is Refusal to Lie

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney addresses the media in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said that Republican concerns about her leadership ability, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy described in a Tuesday morning interview, stem from her refusal to “whitewash” the January 6 Capitol riots and spread “lies” about the 2020 election.

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in a statement. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue”

The statement came in response to McCarthy’s claim that some GOP representatives are “concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair to carry out the message.”

“We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy said. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward, combating Joe Biden.”

Cheney was one of ten GOP representatives who voted to impeach President Trump during the riots, and has accepted the outcome of the 2020 elections while Trump has claimed they were “stolen” by Democrats. In recent comments, Cheney has refused to label Trump as a leader of the Republican Party and said senators who objected to the Electoral College results should not run for president in the future.

