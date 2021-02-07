Liz Cheney Responds to Wyoming Republicans’ Censure, Says GOP ‘Should Not be Embracing’ Trump

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney addresses the media in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, on Sunday defended her vote to impeach President Trump and responded to the Wyoming Republican party’s decision to censure her, saying the GOP should not embrace the former president.

“The oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment. And it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take,” Cheney told host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

“I will stand by that and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming,” she added.

The Wyoming GOP on Saturday voted to censure Cheney, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, over her decision to join Democrats in voting for impeachment last month.

“I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our duty is to the Constitution,” Cheney remarked on her state party’s censure.

On Wednesday, House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in GOP leadership as House Republican Conference chair in a 145–61 vote after she fended off attacks from fellow Republicans over her impeachment vote. During a closed-door GOP conference meeting, she defended her impeachment vote as a vote of conscience.

Wallace asked Cheney whether Trump should remain a standard-bearer for the Republican party, to which she responded, “We should not be embracing the former president.”

She also called out members of her party for failing to address conspiracies and misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing that acknowledging the truth is essential for winning future elections.

“We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024,” Cheney said.

