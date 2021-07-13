Cheney Sets Fundraising Record after Being Ousted from Leadership

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) listens to a reporter’s question at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who voted after the Capitol riot to impeach former President Donald Trump, set a second straight fundraising record, raking in $1.88 million in the second quarter.

The fundraising figures, which Cheney shared with Fox News Tuesday, show that the congressman’s campaign outperformed its first quarter funds collection by hundreds of thousands of dollars, summing to a total of nearly $3.5 million. Cheney only garnered $3 million for the entirety of her re-election campaign in 2020. The fundraising haul comes after Cheney was ousted from GOP leadership in May over her repeated criticism of Trump’s false election fraud claims.

$2.85 million in cash reserves already sits in Cheney’s bank, providing a signifiant financial advantage over her primary competitors, whose money pools stand at only a fraction of the incumbent representative’s.

Despite breaking with her party to vote to impeach Trump, after he was charged with inciting the Capitol incident orchestrated to prevent the certification of the 2020 election to install Joe Biden as president, Cheney doesn’t seem to be struggling in her fundraising efforts.

In February, Cheney defeated an internal initiative spearheaded by Trump-sympathetic House GOP members to oust her as leadership chair of the House Republican Conference. But the “America First” coalition’s movement to expel her continued to gain momentum, resulting in her eventual demotion from the number three ranked post in the chamber in May. Representative Elise Stefanik was then tapped and voted in to replace her.

Cheney still managed to outraise Stefanik, who brought in $1.5 million over the last three months, according to Politico.

In May, Cheney delivered a speech calling her Republican colleagues to put to bed the allegations that the election was corruptly conducted and falsified.

“We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen and America has not failed,” she said.

In addition to voting for Trump’s impeachment, Cheney departed from the GOP majority again to vote for the establishment of a independent, bipartisan, commission to investigate the events preceding and during the Capitol insurrection. The proposal was rejected in a Senate vote with most Republicans opposing and most Democrats supporting. Cheney was subsequently selected to serve on a Democrat-organized House Select Committee that is probing the January 6 episode.

“Liz Cheney is standing up for the Constitution, for conservative values, and for the rule of law. As these fundraising numbers make clear, she has robust support in this fight,” Cheney political adviser Kevin Seifert said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

“Liz is demonstrating the type of effective, principled leadership that Wyoming deserves from its Representative. She will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s overreach and articulate how Republicans can offer a better way forward for the nation. It’s encouraging to have so many join her effort,” Seifert added.

