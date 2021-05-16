Cheney: Trump’s Stolen-Election Comments Create Image of U.S. as ‘Failed Nation’

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) speaks to the media as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) warned that President Trump‘s allegations that Democrats “stole” could give the impression that the U.S. is a “failed nation,” in comments to ABC News on Sunday.

Cheney said that Trump’s continued remarks play into assessments by enemies of the U.S., in particular China, that democracy is inferior to an autocratic model.

“To cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it’s the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it’s a failed system, that America is a failed nation,” Cheney said. “I won’t be part of that.”

Cheney was ousted as Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, after continuing to publicly criticize Trump over his election comments and his apparent refusal to help quell the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The House GOP voted to replace Cheney with Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.), who received the endorsement of Trump.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair,” Stefanik said in a statement on Friday. “House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi.”

Cheney commented on Sunday that the decision to replace her with Stefanik was “dangerous.”

“We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people,” Cheney said.

