Chicago Deputy Police Chief Shoots Himself, Latest in Long History of Suicides at the Department

By
(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

The Chicago Police Department’s new deputy chief of criminal networks was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the latest in a history of suicides at the department.

Dion Boyd, 57, was sworn into his new post on July 15 after 30-years on the force. Superintendent David Brown urged officers to keep an eye out for colleagues who could be in distress.

“Let’s always remember to take care of ourselves and each other,” Brown said at a press conference.

The national suicide rate among police officers is about 18 per 100,000 as of 2017, however the rate in Chicago is 60 percent higher.

“One of the shocking statistics for me was that cops kill themselves at a higher rate than bad guys kill the police.  And when you put it in those numbers, you realize that there’s a real problem,” Phil Cline, executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, told WBBM radio.  “And it’s not something the just sprung up in the last year or so. It’s been a problem for a while.”

Boyd’s body was found at the department’s Homan Square facility, a secretive site that houses the anti-gang and bomb and arson squads. Various abuses allegedly occurred at the site, including reports of excessive force used in interrogations uncovered by The Guardian in 2016.

Chicago police are currently attempting to clamp down on shootings that have plagued the city since Memorial Day weekend.

While shootings typically rise in the city throughout the summer months, this year has seen a particularly sharp uptick. Chicago has recorded about 2,000 shooting victims so far this year, compared to roughly 1,400 over the same period in 2019.

The seasonal rise seems to have been exacerbated by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns on inner city neighborhoods, as well as anti-police sentiment stemming from the George Floyd protests roiling the U.S.

Elections

It's Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he's clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn't tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who's down on Trump's chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
National Review

Introducing Capital Matters

By
It's not exactly a new phenomenon that free markets are under political and intellectual assault, but with even the so-called moderate Democratic presidential candidate hammering out his agenda with a socialist and even elements of the Right turning on markets, the fight is more intense than it has been in ... Read More
