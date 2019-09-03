News

U.S.

Chicago Mayor Lashes Out at Ted Cruz over Gun-Control Comments: ‘Keep Our Name Out of Your Mouth’

By
Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at Senator Ted Cruz Tuesday in response to Cruz’s suggestion that her city’s decades-long struggle with gun violence proves the futility of stringent gun-control legislation.

Lightfoot told Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth” after the Texas Republican pointed out that Chicago’s gun-control regime, one of the strictest in the country, failed to prevent a series of deadly shootings over the weekend.

In response, Lightfoot noted that the majority of illegal guns recovered in the city can be traced to surrounding, Republican-controlled states, which lack stringent gun-control measures.

The confrontation comes amid a flurry of mass shootings that have resulted in heightened partisan debates over the merits of various gun-control proposals.

Democratic presidential aspirant Beto O’Rourke reiterated his support for a federal AR-15-purchasing program in which tens of thousands of Americans would voluntarily turn in their weapons, and those who refused would be subject to criminal prosecution.

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” the former Texas congressman said when asked to respond to voters concerned about being forcibly disarmed by the government. “Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government.”

Comments

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he would bring to the floor any gun-control legislation that was supported by the White House.

The administration “is in the process of studying what they’re prepared to support, if anything,” McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I expect to get an answer to that next week. If the president is in favor of a number of things that he has discussed openly and publicly and I know that if we pass it, it will become law, I’ll put it on the floor.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Elections

A Perfect Distillation of Beto O’Rourke

By
To make bastard use of the Lionel Trilling phrase, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the White House has been but a series of “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” O’Rourke’s campaign has wandered about the political wilderness in pursuit of some transcendent “moment,” one that might ... Read More