News

U.S.

Chicago Sees 102 Shootings in Most Violent Weekend of 2020

By
(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

Chicago recorded 102 shooting victims over the weekend, the highest number for a single weekend in 2020.

The rash of shootings is part of a spate of violence that began after George Floyd demonstrations in late May descended into widespread looting and rioting that began after George Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Over the past weekend, 14 people were killed in the latest round of shootings. Five of those victims were teenagers, including a three-year-old boy shot while being driven by his father. A police source told the Chicago Sun-Times that the father was likely the intended target.

Another victim was a 13-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet.

Police Superintendent David Brown, who started his position in April, said one of the main problems the department faced was a failure by city authorities to monitor offenders placed under house arrest. Brown also called for violent offenders to remain in jail for longer periods.

“Cops are working hard, [and there’s] great leadership here,” Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference on Sunday. “Our strategy ends up with arrests, and if you arrest someone that’s a violent offender, and they get right back out of jail and put on home monitoring, and no one monitors, we’re just chasing our tail.”

The rise in shootings came three weeks after the most violent day in Chicago in 60 years, with 18 people killed over a 24-hour period on Sunday, May 31.

“We’ve never seen anything like it at all,” Max Kapustin, senior research director at the University of Chicago Crime Lab, told the Sun-Times. “I don’t even know how to put it into context. It’s beyond anything that we’ve ever seen before.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

