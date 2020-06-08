News

U.S.

Chicago Sees Deadliest Weekend of Gun Violence in 2020 as George Floyd Protests Continue

By
(File photo: Joshua Lott/Reuters)

Chicago saw its deadliest weekend of gun violence this year as protests, riots, and looting continued to rock the city after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

A total of 24 people were killed and at least 61 injured by gun violence, more than half shot on Sunday. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that 17 of the gun deaths occurred on Sunday alone.

The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds.

During the same weekend last year, a much smaller number, 52 people, were injured by guns, eight of whom died. Gun violence in Chicago also spiked last weekend: 10 people were shot fatally and 39 more were injured during the city’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years. A 16-year-old boy was among the victims.

Both peaceful protests and riots broke out in Chicago during the last week of May in response to the death of Floyd, a black man, who died in police custody after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for about nine minutes, including after Floyd passed out. Riots have continued through both subsequent weekends in several other metropolitan areas around the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

Hundreds were also arrested as rioting continued and police enforced the city’s curfew.

Last weekend’s gun violence evoked memories of the demonstrations of 1968, when rioting and looting spread across Chicago after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The one difference, in ’68 it was by and large the African American community. In 2020, this is whites and blacks. In fact, there are more whites than blacks involved in these demonstrations than blacks across the world,” said Martin Luther King, III, King’s son. “The world has been impacted by this incident.”

NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
