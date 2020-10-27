Chief Justice John Roberts Administers Judicial Oath to Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump applauds Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett after she took her oath of office and was sworn in to serve on the court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett officially became a Supreme Court justice when Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Judicial Oath to her Tuesday morning.

“Upon administration of that oath, she will be able to begin to participate in the work of the Court,” the Supreme Court said in a statement before the private ceremony in the Supreme Court’s East Conference Room at 10a.m. on Tuesday, which all the justices as well as retired Justice Anthony Kennedy participated in.

A “formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date,” the Court said.

The Senate voted 52-to-48 to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday evening following a contentious confirmation process. President Trump nominated the former federal appeals court judge a month ago to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her confirmation gives the Supreme Court a six to three majority of justices who tend conservative.

Later in the evening, Justice Clarence Thomas administered Barrett’s constitutional oath to her at a White House ceremony.

“My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it,” Barrett said at the ceremony. “The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.”

