News

World

China Calls Senate’s Passing of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act ‘Very Disappointing’

By
Riot police members carry a detained protester at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, November 3, 2019. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments responded negatively to news that the Senate unanimously approved a human-rights bill that sanctions government officials who have facilitated crackdowns on pro-democracy protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the purpose of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act was to “bolster anti-China, extremist and violent radicals who attempt to disrupt Hong Kong [and] damage Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.” The Hong Kong government released a similar statement saying the bill was “unnecessary and unwarranted” and will “harm the relations and common interests between Hong Kong and the U.S.”

In Congress, the mood was markedly different. Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) who sponsored the bill, said its passing “is an important step in holding accountable those Chinese and Hong Kong government officials responsible for Hong Kong’s eroding autonomy and human rights violations.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who has been an outspoken critic of Chinese totalitarianism in Hong Kong, said the bill “sends a clear message that the United States will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong as they battle Beijing’s imperialism. The Chinese Communist Party’s quest for power across the region is a direct threat to America’s security and prosperity.”

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed both chambers of Congress with a veto-proof majority, putting pressure on President Trump to take a public stance against Chinese tactics in Hong Kong amid ongoing negotiations for a U.S.-China trade deal.

Comments

“We have sent a message to President Xi: Your suppression of freedom, whether in Hong Kong, in northwest China or anywhere else, will not stand,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on Tuesday night. “You cannot be a great leader and you cannot be a great country when you oppose freedom, when you are so brutal to the people of Hong Kong, young and old, who are protesting.”

This week, student protestors in Hong Kong were trapped at Hong Kong Polytechnic University by police, who demanded surrender. Hong Kong’s high court also ruled that a recently implemented ban on face masks was unconstitutional, striking a blow against security forces attempting to use facial-recognition software to arrest demonstrators.

Comments

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Immigration

The ‘Welfare Magnet’ for Immigrants

By
That term refers to a controversial concept -- and a salient one, given the Trump administration's efforts to make it harder for immigrants to use welfare in the U.S. A new study finds that there's something to it: Immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could get more welfare there. From the ... Read More
Sports

The Kaepernick Saga Drags On . . . off the Field

By
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend did not run smoothly. The league announced an invitation to scouts from every team to watch Kaepernick work out and demonstrate that he was still ready to play. (As noted last week, the workout is oddly timed; the NFL season is just a bit past its ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Plan Nine from Outer Space

By
Time for another episode of Strange Thoughts with Elizabeth Warren. “Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year,” Senator Warren said on Twitter. “On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I’m sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost ... Read More