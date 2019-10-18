News

Film & TV

China Cancels Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Release after Appeal from Bruce Lee’s Daughter

By
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Chinese film regulators have put the October 25 release of Quentin Tarantino’s newest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on indefinite hold after Bruce Lee’s daughter objected to the portrayal of her father in the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Shannon Lee, who lives in Los Angeles, appealed to China’s National Film Administration to rework the portrayal of Bruce Lee before the release. Friends and family had criticized the portrayal as disrespectful, while Tarantino defended his characterization of the martial arts star, saying he was “kind of an arrogant guy.”

China film regulators did not comment on the delayed release.

Production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was funded by Sony as well as the Chinese film distributor Bona Film Group, which is a subsidiary of China Poly Group, a state-owned company specializing in the defense manufacturing industry. Bona and Tarantino were rushing to recut the film to pass the censorship process.

Tarantino’s new film would have marked his first widespread screening in China. In 2012 his earlier film Django Unchained was pulled from theaters minutes into screenings on opening night, purportedly after a Communist Party official objected to violence portrayed on screen.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has grossed roughly $366 million in theaters worldwide. Its distribution in the Chinese market was expected to highly enhance that revenue.

Films released in China must be reviewed and, if necessary, recut by regulators before screening to audiences. Some of China’s most prominent directors have been affected by the censorship rules.

Comments

China also censors content on social media based in the country, a policy that has prevented Facebook and its subsidiaries, Instagram and Whatsapp, from establishing a foothold in the Chinese market.

The Beijing-based app Tik Tok, which has roughly 100 million users worldwide, is reported to actively censor content according to the direction of the Chinese state.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

O’Rourke’s America

By
With apologies to Margaret Atwood and a thousand other dystopian novelists, we do not have to theorize about what an American police state would look like, because we know what it looks like: the airport, that familiar totalitarian environment where Americans are disarmed, stripped of their privacy, divested of ... Read More
White House

More Evidence the Guardrails Are Gone

By
At the end of last month, just as the news of the Ukraine scandal started dominating the news cycle, I argued that we're seeing evidence that the guardrails that staff had placed around Donald Trump's worst instincts were in the process of breaking down. When Trump's staff was at its best, it was possible to draw ... Read More
World

Is America Becoming Sinicized?

By
A little over 40 years ago, Chinese Communist strongman and reformer Deng Xiaoping began 15 years of sweeping economic reforms. They were designed to end the disastrous, even murderous planned economy of Mao Zedong, who died in 1976. The results of Deng’s revolution astonished the world. In four decades, ... Read More