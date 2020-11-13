China Congratulates Joe Biden on Winning the Presidential Election

A news report of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is seen on a television screen in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2020. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

China congratulated Joe Biden on Friday for winning the presidential election, after days of silence on the matter.

While President Trump has not formally conceded, the Associated Press currently projects that Biden will win at least 290 electoral votes. U.S.-China relations have deteriorated dramatically during Trump’s term in office, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which U.S. officials have blamed on China’s failure to control the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

“We express our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Friday. “We respect the choice of the American people.”

While Chinese officials remained relatively silent on Biden’s victory, government propaganda outlet People’s Daily has mocked Trump for losing. It is not yet clear what relationship the incoming Biden administration will have with China.

In an article for Foreign Affairs in March, Biden called “to build a united front of U.S. allies and partners to confront China’s abusive behaviors and human rights violations, even as we seek to cooperate with Beijing on issues where our interests converge, such as climate change, nonproliferation, and global health security.”And during a primary campaign stop in Iowa, he dismissed the notion that China poses a threat to U.S. interests.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us,” Biden said in May.

Biden’s win comes following renewed scrutiny of the business dealings between his son Hunter and the China Energy Fund Committee, a now-defunct energy conglomerate. As a lawyer, Hunter Biden represented former CEFC official Patrick Ho after the U.S. Justice Department charged Ho with money laundering. Ho, who spent three years in jail, was also under investigation by the FBI as a suspected Chinese spy, according to a FISA warrant obtained by the Daily Caller.

