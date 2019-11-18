News

Religion

China Defends Crackdown on Muslim Minorities after Document Leak Reveals Human Rights Abuses

By
(Joe Chan/Reuters)

China defended on Monday its crackdown on Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region after a document leak to the New York Times revealed the details of Beijing’s concerted repression efforts.

On Friday the Times published papers leaked from within China’s Communist party that detailed directives to party officials on how to handle the detention of Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other Muslims as part of what China asserts is a campaign against Islamic extremism. Chinese president Xi Jinping was quoted as saying the government should show “absolutely no mercy” in its crackdown.

“It is precisely because of a series of preventive counterterrorism and de-extremism measures taken in a timely manner that Xinjiang, which had been deeply plagued by terrorism, has not had a violent terrorist incident for three years,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday.

China has detained roughly one million Muslims in Xinjiang, housing them in so-called reeducation camps meant to reduce prisoners’ identification with Islam and foster obedience toward the Communist party, according to international human rights groups. According to former inmates, Chinese government and military personnel regularly torture and rape prisoners. One report indicated China is pairing ethnic Han men to women whose husbands have been detained.

The Communist party-owned newspaper The Global Times reported that Uighur families with members who escaped China were actually happy with their lives. “They are ashamed of the scum among their families,” the report said.

Comments

In October, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions on Chinese officials believed to participate in the repression of Uighurs and other minorites.

“China must end its draconian surveillance and repression, release all those arbitrarily detained, and cease its coercion of Chinese Muslims abroad,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter at the time.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

What Do Republican Voters Want?

By
The latest entry in the post-Trump conservatism sweepstakes was Marco Rubio’s speech at the Catholic University of America in early November. The Florida senator made the case for a “common-good capitalism” that looks on markets in the light of Catholic social thought. “We must remember that our nation ... Read More
Books

The Houellebecqian Moment

By
We are living in the imagination of Michel Houellebecq. The bête noire of French literature has spent decades deploring the erosion of Western mores that he believes resulted from the sexual revolution of the 1960s. His last novel, Submission, revolved around the election of a theocratic Muslim to the French ... Read More
Culture

‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

By
It was just one more segment to fill out the hour, and thereby fill the long 24 hours of Saturday’s cable news on November 2. Or so it seemed. Navy SEAL Mike Ritland was on the Fox News program Watters World to talk to Jesse Watters about trained German shepherds like the one used in the raid that found ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

By
This excerpt is from episode 176 of The Editors. Charlie: Yesterday was the day on which the rain stopped and the sun hid behind the clouds and the eyes of the nation turned in unison toward Capitol Hill for the first day of public hearings in the impeachment of Donald Trump. The results of that first day were ... Read More
Sports

The Kaepernick Saga Drags On . . . off the Field

By
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend did not run smoothly. The league announced an invitation to scouts from every team to watch Kaepernick work out and demonstrate that he was still ready to play. (As noted last week, the workout is oddly timed; the NFL season is just a bit past its ... Read More