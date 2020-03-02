News

World

China Forces Uighurs to Work in Factories Supplying Nike and Apple: Report

By
Uighur ethnic minority employees work at the production line of a textile mill in Aksu, Xinjiang, March 31, 2012. (Stringer/Reuters)

China is forcing Uighur detainees to work in factories supplying major global brands including Nike and Apple.

At least 80,000 Uighurs have been transferred to work at factories far away from their home province of Xinjiang, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute concluded in a study released on Saturday.

The Chinese government has instituted a mass detention and surveillance apparatus meant to “Sinicize” the Muslim Turkic minority, and the ASPI reported that the transfer of Uighur workers strongly indicates the existence of a forced labor system.

“The Chinese government is now exporting the punitive culture and ethos of Xinjiang’s ‘reeducation camps’ to factories across China,” wrote Vicky Xiuzhong Xu, the lead author of the study.

Some of those workers were brought to one of the largest factories in Nike’s supply chain, Qingdao Taekwang Shoes Co., in Laixi near China’s coast.

“Everyone knows they didn’t come here of their own free will. They were brought here,” a fruit vendor in the city told the Washington Post. Another vendor stated, “The Uighurs had to come because they didn’t have an option. The government sent them here.”

“We can walk around, but we can’t go back [to Xinjiang] on our own,” a Uighur woman told the Post.

Other factories employing Uighur labor are part of supply chains for Apple, Dell, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and numerous clothing outlets including Abercrombie and Fitch, Victoria’s Secret, and the Gap. (Abercrombie and Fitch has since stated that the company has instructed vendors to end any relationship with the factories mentioned in ASPI’s report.)

Comments

“Apple is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our supply chain is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” company spokesman Josh Rosenstock said. “We have not seen this report but we work closely with all our suppliers to ensure our high standards are upheld.”

“We are committed to upholding international labor standards globally,” Nike spokeswoman Sandra Carreon-John said. Suppliers are “strictly prohibited from using any type of prison, forced, bonded or indentured labor.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More