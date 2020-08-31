News

World

China Forces Unproven COVID Treatments on Xinjiang Residents in Lockdown

By
A worker in protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman at the entrance to a residential compound amid the coronavirus outbreak in Urumqi, Xinjiang, Uighur Autonomous Region, China, July 28, 2020. (cnsphoto/Reuters )

China is forcing some residents of Xinjiang Province to take concoctions of traditional Chinese medicine to treat coronavirus, even though the medicines are not scientifically proven to be effective against the illness, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Xinjiang has been under lockdown for 45 days following the appearance of over 800 cases of coronavirus. However, lockdown measures in the province have been far more draconian than elsewhere in China, with some residents forced to drink traditional medicine, others locked inside their homes and made to quarantine for more than 40 days. The medicine, which is being distributed throughout Xinjiang in white bottles, is made of unknown compounds.

The measures apply to Uighur and Han Chinese residents alike.

“Why are you forcing us to drink medicine when we’re not sick!” a Han woman posted online on August 18. “Who will take responsibility if there’s problems after drinking so much medicine? Why don’t we even have the right to protect our own health?”

A Han businessman told the AP that he has been in quarantine since mid-July, despite testing negative for coronavirus five times. Authorities have not let the man outside for so much as a walk.

“I’ve been in this room for so long, I don’t remember how long. I just want to forget,” he wrote on Chinese social media app Weibo earlier this month. “I’m writing out my feelings to reassure myself I still exist. I fear I’ll be forgotten by the world.”

Uighur residents have said they are forced to take the traditional Chinese medicine on threat of arrest and detention in one of Xinjiang’s many “reeducation” camps. As for Uighurs who are detained, one woman told the AP that she was placed in a cell with dozens of other Uighurs, and forced to strip naked once a week while guards hosed them down with disinfectant.

“It was scalding,” the woman said. “My hands were ruined, my skin was peeling.”

Comments

Over the past several years, China has detained over one million Uighur and other Muslim residents of Xinjiang in the camps, attempting to erase detainees’ religious identity and instill loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Numerous reports of torture, rape, and other atrocities have emerged from the camps.

China has also implemented the forced sterilization of thousands of Uighur women, and in some cases doctors have been ordered to abort and kill babies born in excess of family-planning limits.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump’s Speech Was So Long

By
There’s been a lot of criticism (including by me) of Trump’s speech for being too long and not thematic enough. Here’s some of the basic thinking behind why the Trump team did it the way they did: First, they believe that a short, thematic speech is prone to disappear from the news cycle faster than ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump’s Speech Was So Long

By
There’s been a lot of criticism (including by me) of Trump’s speech for being too long and not thematic enough. Here’s some of the basic thinking behind why the Trump team did it the way they did: First, they believe that a short, thematic speech is prone to disappear from the news cycle faster than ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
Books

The Making of the Celebrity Monarchy

By
As Prince Harry’s Land Rover swept through the gates of Sandringham House, the favored country estate of his grandmother, the queen, he grew increasingly nervous. The Duke of Sussex had entered uncharted territory, write Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a ... Read More
Books

The Making of the Celebrity Monarchy

By
As Prince Harry’s Land Rover swept through the gates of Sandringham House, the favored country estate of his grandmother, the queen, he grew increasingly nervous. The Duke of Sussex had entered uncharted territory, write Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a ... Read More