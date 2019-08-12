News

World

China Says No ‘Mercy’ for Hong Kong Demonstrators, Promises to Quash Protests

By
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators at the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport, China August 12, 2019. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

China on Monday vowed a severe response to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong who confronted police and shut down the international airport, saying the demonstrators were engaging in “terrorist activities.”

“This type of violent criminal activity must be resolutely combated according to the law, with no hesitation or mercy,” stated China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office spokesman, Yang Guang, according to state media.

Hong Kong has been roiled by protests throughout the summer, originally sparked by outrage over an extradition law that Hong Kong residents say would allow Chinese authorities to effectively “kidnap” them on little evidence. The concern over the law soon ballooned into fear that China plans to throw out its “One Country, Two Systems” policy regarding Hong Kong.

Over the weekend, about 5,000 protesters swarmed Hong Kong International Airport, causing the major travel hub to shut down and cancel all flights.

“If we allow these types of terrorist activities to continue, then Hong Kong will slide into a bottomless abyss,” China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong said.

China has accused the U.S. of inciting the protests.

“The U.S. has been making various Hong Kong-related accusations that are wanton, fact-distorting, and inflammatory,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “Some senior U.S. politicians and diplomatic officials met and engaged with anti-China rabble-rousers in Hong Kong, criticized China unreasonably, propped up violent and illegal activities, and undermined Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

VIEW GALLERY: Hong Kong Airport Protest

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed that charge, warning China that “the world is watching.”

“The people of Hong Kong are bravely standing up to the Chinese Communist Party as Beijing tries to encroach on their autonomy and freedom,” McConnell wrote on Twitter. “Any violent crackdown would be completely unacceptable.”

Comments

President Trump, who is trying to broker a trade deal with China, was criticized for calling the protests “riots,” a characterization Beijing has embraced.

“Societies are best served when diverse political views are respected and can be freely and peacefully expressed,” a White House spokesman said. “The United States urges all sides to refrain from violence.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie

By
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
Economy & Business

Job Security Is Not Coming Back

By
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More
U.S.

Controversy Swirls around Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

By
Jim Geraghty is off this week. Making the click-through worthwhile: Jeffrey Epstein is found dead in his cell as conspiracy theories abound, the Department of Education investigates policies allowing biological males to have a field day in women’s sports, and former Trump administration communications director ... Read More